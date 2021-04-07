Samuda encourages Jamaicans to get COVID-19 jab

After receiving his first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of National Security, Matthew Samuda, has encouraged all Jamaicans to get the jab.

Samuda who used Instagram to make the announcement, shared photos of himself getting inoculated.

“I’ve received the first dose of the Astra Zeneca Covid-19 vaccine,” said Samuda on Instagram

“I encourage all Jamaicans to also take it when their chance comes along,”added Samuda.

Jamaica began rolling out its vaccination programme in March 2021.

Vaccinations have been administered according to a schedule and the need and vulnerability of various sections of the population.