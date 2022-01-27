Samuda in Costa Rica for environment confab

Senator Matthew Samuda, minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, departed the island on Wednesday for Costa Rica, where he will represent Jamaica at the Special Session of the Forum of Ministers of Environment of Latin America and the Caribbean.

The special session will be held to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Forum of Ministers of Environment on January 27 and 28 and is being held in tandem with the 50th anniversary of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

It will be held under the presidency of the Minister of Environment and Energy of Costa Rica and will seek to increase regional cooperation in the face of worldwide threats posed by climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution.

“Issues of environmental protection and climate mitigation require coalition and partnership. As such I'm looking forward to engagement with colleague ministers as we work together for the common good,” said Samuda.

The Forum of Ministers of Environment of Latin America and the Caribbean was established in 1982 and is one of the oldest bodies for environmental authorities in the region.