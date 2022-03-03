Sandals, community member assist White House youth

MONTEGY BAY, St James — Sandals has joined a community member to help shape the lives of a number of young people in the seaside community of White House here in St James.

The influential community member, Beulah England-Kelly, in tandem with Sandals Resorts in the Montego Bay region, have launched an after-school tutorship and mentorship project for some 30 youngsters, aimed at not only improving their grades in school but grooming them to be future leaders.

“The pandemic has really had a significant impact on our students in the White House community,” said England-Kelly. “They have not adjusted well to online schooling and not being able to be physically in the classroom caused many to regress. So now that they are able to be in a physical space, we are trying to see how we can supplement their regular classes with additional lessons,” she added.

The community stalwart has been instrumental in contracting three teachers to administer classes for the children after regular school. “This has been going extremely well and the students are really making strides so we are thankful for that and will continue our efforts,” said England-Kelly.

Enter Sandals Montego Bay and Sandals Royal Caribbean, two neighbouring resorts which have been extremely active within the community members who have not only been a part of the extra lessons project, but started a weekly mentorship programme utilising the skills of team members and managers to motivate the youths to strive to always elevate themselves.

“You youngsters here in this community are the future leaders of Jamaica,” said Sandals Regional Public Relations Manager Ian Spencer, who conducted a mentorship session on Jamaica Day last week Wednesday, declared to the students, “Never let where you are from define where you are going. Your community has the talent and opportunities to allow you to reach for the skies.”

Spencer, who is one of the organisers of the programme, reminded the students that the island had produced some of the greatest names in the world in sports, music and politics and that they should always be proud of their Jamaican heritage. “I want you all to be proud to be Jamaicans,” Spencer observed. “There is a vast world out there that you should travel and experience, but always remember that you are a product of this little island.”

The Sandals regional public relations manager emphasised to the youth the importance of education in achieving career goals and that they should always reach for the stars and settle for nothing less. “It is not a bad thing to be ambitious,” he observed. “Use your ambition as fuel to drive you forward to greater heights.”

The extra lessons are administered weekdays in the community, while the mentorship sessions are held on Fridays with different members of the Sandals team offering their expertise.

“We are extremely happy to have the partnership with Sandals,” England-Kelly said. “They did not hesitate to come on board. Not just with offering snacks and refreshment, but also the staff giving of their time and life experience.”

General manager of Sandals Royal Caribbean Dawn Smith and Sandals Montego Bay Christopher Elliot said they fully endorsed the White House community initiative and were excited to be on board in transforming the lives on the Jamaican youths.