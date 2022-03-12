Sandals, Beaches Negril honour community women for IWD

NEGRIL, Westmoreland — Women across various towns and communities in Westmoreland and Hanover were in for a sweet surprise Tuesday.

While going about their daily duties on International Women's Day, they were approached by team members from Sandals and Beaches for personalised bottles of wine or champagne and a toast to Breaking The Bias and reaching their full potential.

The initiative is one of the many ways the resorts honour women annually for International Women's Day.

“International Women's Day is a very important date on our events calendar,” shared regional public relations manager for Sandals and Beaches Negril Resorts, Jervene Simpson.

“This represents an opportunity for us to further our EmpowHER movement. Through this campaign, we have touched the lives of scores of women since we started in 2018. This programme has recognised females who've been identified by youngsters for inspiring them, powerful women in the area of education, sports, health, agriculture and volunteerism and our female powerhouses in the tourism industry,” Simpson added. “This year we decided that we wanted to focus less on criteria. Women all over have done something in their lifetime worth recognising and thanking them for; so we decided to honour any woman we meet up on the day while touring our towns and communities.”

Close to 100 women were presented with gifts throughout Hanover and Westmoreland as the team of 12 volunteers paused with each women for an encouraging talk and to share a toast and a glass of champagne with them for the day.

According to Lorraine Tomlinson, a market vendor located in the town of Green Island, the gift she received has really boosted her spirit after all she has been experiencing recently.

“I appreciate Sandals for recognising [International] Women's Day. We don't get that a lot. I am a mother of four and I sadly lost one of my sons recently and I have been experiencing some health challenges that really can get me down. I deserved this recognition today. I am thankful,” she said.

“I am so proud to be recognised by the hotels. I am going to enjoy my bottle of wine for sure,” said Denise Balfour, a vendor in the Negril Bus Park.

In addition to this activity to commemorate the day, the resorts, through the Sandals Foundation, supported the Period Poverty initiative by donating sanitary napkins, tampons and other supplies to young girls and women in need.