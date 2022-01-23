Sandals boost for Flanker Primary PEP classes

As Flanker Primary and Infant School seeks to improve the performance of its grade six students, the two Sandals resorts in the Montego Bay region — Sandals Montego Bay and Sandals Royal Caribbean — have thrown their combined weight behind the school's Saturday Primary Exit Profile (PEP) classes initiative.

“We are delighted to be able to assist in providing lunches for the students attending the new PEP Saturday classes, so they have a proper nutrition programme as they prepare for the exams,” said an effusive Dawn Smith, general manager of Sandals Royal Caribbean. “This is an initiative we started just before the novel coronavirus pandemic and now that it has restarted, we are fully onboard.”

Christopher Elliott, the new man at the helm of the group's flagship resort, Sandals Montego Bay, pointed out that “We are proud to play our part in this wonderful initiative by the school to not only improve the PEP performances, but to also help the students transition into high schools.”

Both general managers pointed to the close relationship between their hotels and the neighbouring school which is attended by children of some of their team members,

In addition, managers and team members from the resorts will also be restarting a mentorship programme launched before the pandemic, and will be having special sessions with grade six students who are sitting the PEP examinations in 2022.

As part of the programme, the mentors shared life experiences, staged role-plays, and generally sought to build the self-esteem of the students, as well as heighten their confidence before and after the much-anticipated exams.

The mentorship session will take place once per month.

“Our team here at Sandals was very receptive to the idea of mentoring students from Flanker Primary and Infant School,” said Ian Spencer, the company's regional public relations manager for Montego Bay. “We decided to provide the support for students sitting PEP exams as we understand the level of anxiety associated with those exams,” added Spencer, who spearheads the programme.

Spencer pointed out that his team members were cognisant of the fact that with the education system facing a number of challenges, students were in need of role models and guidance. “We understand what these kids are going through as we have all been there. This is really a labour of love and one we are very happy to perform,” Spencer said.

The Sandals regional PR manager was full of praise for the efforts of Principal Collette Barnes, whom he described as doing an “amazing job” and lauded her efforts in getting Saturday classes off the ground.

“The principal has been in touch with us and has sought our assistance in providing meals for the PEP Saturday classes, and as good corporate citizens we are happy to partner,” Spencer said.

Principal Barnes praised the efforts of the Sandals team in assisting the school and said she looked forward to a long-term working relationship. She, meanwhile, cited the need for additional computers as being a priority.