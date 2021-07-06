Sandals boss meets American Airlines execs

Tuesday, July 06, 2021

Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts International Adam Stewart (second left) recently met with executives of American Airlines to discuss tourism-related matters. The Sandals boss was accompanied by Gary Sadler (left), executive vice-president of sales and industry relations for Unique Vacations. American Airlines was represented by (centre) Christine Valls, managing director for Latin America, Caribbean & Florida sales; Alison Taylor, chief customer officer; and Kyle Mabry, vice-president, global sales.

