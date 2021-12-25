Sandals delivers extra special holiday cheer to team members

Sandals Resorts International (SRI) has made Christmas 2021 even merrier with a raft of end-of-year initiatives as part of its appreciation efforts to team members.

The restrictions brought on by the novel coronavirus pandemic prevented the resort company from hosting its annual end-of-year appreciation party. However, the company ensured that staff members were left with something extra.

Christmas packages with a mix of grocery items, end-of-year additional payments, gift vouchers, on-the-spot give-aways, relaxing spa day treatments and Christmas-themed luncheons, were among the slew of gifts presented across various resorts during the season of giving, bringing smiles and cheers amongst many employees who relayed their satisfaction.

“My colleagues and I are grateful for the commitment shown by Sandals. Amidst the challenges faced by the global tourism industry, Sandals Resorts continues to ensure that team members could enjoy their holidays. Their efforts are more than appreciated because it shows that Sandals values each team member and the distribution of care packages coupled with the other work incentives received is undoubtedly a great expression of appreciation,” linen coordinator at Sandals Ochi Resort Thrishanna King said.

Front office supervisor at Beaches Boscobel, Cordella Miller, said that she is pleased that the company is cognisant of the benefits of employees knowing that they are appreciated.

“Tasked with the duty to lead, even during unprecedented times, the executive and management team remains always mindful of the benefits of positive energy within the workforce and having team members feeling satisfied, especially at this time of the year,” Miller said.

Sandals Royal Plantation Dining Room staff member Rochelle Hyman also expressed her delight and gratitude.

“I feel grateful, especially since I never had any expectation of special gifts. It warms my heart that during the pandemic the company is determined to let us know that they care about us enjoying the season. I feel the love and want to say a big thank you to the executive chairman, Mr Stewart and the executive team for making this possible,” Hyman stated.

Meanwhile, at Sandals Royal Plantation, room attendants Feona Williams and Kavine Warren said that the company's gestures will go a far way in helping them to budget their way throughout the holidays into the upcoming year.

“Whenever a large international company can cater to team members, it says a lot for not just the leaders but the culture of the company. The special end-of-year payments and then these additional Christmas packages were a nice touch to the holidays as every mickle mek a muckle, and it shows that Sandals is big on taking care of its workers,” Warren said.

Sandals South Coast employee Joycelyn Gordon, from the Housekeeping Department, voiced similar sentiments.

“I am happy with what Sandals is doing, especially in this pandemic, and I'm grateful for this gesture. Each time I go to get groceries, it seems the prices have increased so this helps me to save some money to take care of my other needs,” Gordon said.

Nadine Brown-Medley, a cook who has been with Beaches Negril from the resort opened in 1997, was adamant that she wanted the team to take a photo of her alone so she could take off her mask just for the executive chairman to see the person who wanted to tell him thanks for taking care of them so graciously all these years and especially over the past two years during the pandemic.

“I want Mr Stewart to see this, to see me smiling as I collect my Christmas grocery package. Please tell him thank you, from the bottom of my heart for taking care of us, for always remembering us. We got a double bonus this holiday, extra money on payday and a bag filled with groceries for us and our families. Thank you!”

Though COVID-19 may have required a shift from the traditional party gatherings, team members agreed on one thing: the executive team's thoughtfulness and push for inclusivity continue to drive them to exceed expectations and remain the world's best, even during challenging times such as these.