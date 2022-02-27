Sandals fetes bartenders in style

As Sandals resorts across the Caribbean continue efforts to care for the physical and mental welfare of their team members, the staff at Sandals Royal Caribbean were recently treated to a special day of rejuvenation and love.

Sandals resorts in the Montego Bay region feted their bartenders in fine style with a series of appreciation events to mark World Bartender Day last Thursday.

In a show of gratitude and admiration, the management and staff of both resorts went all out to pamper and recognise the men and women who ensure that guests imbibe cocktails of the highest quality.

Bartenders at Sandals Royal Caribbean were surprised with special gifts at their workstations by members of the resort's management team. “It's our way of showing our team of bartenders how much their services are appreciated,” observed a beaming Bar Manager Sonia Sterling. “What most people don't realise is that bartending is not just about mixing drinks, but it's almost an art, in that you have to not only know the ingredients that go into hundreds of cocktails, but you have to have a unique personality of being able to listen to the customers.”

Alberga Foreman, food and beverage director at the resort, took time out to hail the work of the bar team, calling them one of the backbones of the resort. “It is quite fitting that there should be a celebration of World Bartender Day,” he noted, “because it is a highly respected profession across the globe and here at Sandals Royal Caribbean we are blessed with some extraordinarily talented team members who are constantly complimented by our guests. The tokens presented today are just one of the ways we plan to honour them.”

Over at Sandals Montego Bay, an appreciation ceremony and cocktail party were held for the bartenders working there. Not only were they feted with food and beverage, but several of them participated in a mixology competition in which they paraded their skills, much to the delight of their colleagues. The bartenders displayed much flair in combining local ingredients with more exotic liquors.

Bar manager at Sandals Montego Bay Angella Richards was effusive in her praise of the resort's management for the special attention paid to her team on World Bartender Day. “I want to thank our Executive Chairman Adam Stewart for ensuring that our team members are feted on this special day. It sends a strong message as to how much their profession is respected and the lofty place it holds in our company,” Richards stressed.

Sachana Stephens, a member of the Bar Department at Sandals Montego Bay, was over the moon at the outpouring of affection and levels of appreciation showed to her team to mark World Bartender Day. “We feel very special to know that [our] work is being appreciated in this manner,” she said. “It is a pleasure working for a company that puts so much emphasis on staff appreciation. I want to say a big up to our executive chairman, Mr Adam Stewart, for being a leader who cares.”