Sandals Foundation and Flankers Primary continue outreach to assist students, families

SANDALS Foundation, in collaboration with the Flankers Primary and Junior High School, last week distributed the second tranche of more than 50 care packages to families of students of the learning institution as well as other members of the community, as part of COVID-19 relief efforts and support to the education sector.

The special outreach, which has a total value of $200,000, started out as an effort to support the welfare needs of students and their families during the novel coronavirus pandemic, but was expended to assist other members of the community.

The foundation also handed over school supplies to the institution as part of its education thrust.

“This is indeed a blessing for the school and the community and [I am] overjoyed that the Sandals Foundation agreed to continue the partnership and not just make it a one-shot affair. This extension is assisting us to navigate through this pandemic and improve the education opportunities of our students,” said Principal Collette Barnes during the distribution of the packages at the school. “And, the donation of school supplies was an added bonus which will have a great impact on the students' learning loss recovery,” she added.

The principal said the school had seen the need to provide assistance in order to afford the students a chance to excel during the mixed-modality method of teaching and as such, issued a call to its various partners to get involved in what she termed “a collaboration for education”.

Barnes noted that challenging times demand bold actions, and the school would continue to find creative way of helping the students and their families.

She later presented a certificate of appreciation to Sandals Foundation for the number of programmes in which they are currently involved, in partnership with the school.

“As one of the organisations which work very closely with the primary school and the Flanker community at large, the Sandals Foundation did not hesitate when we saw the need,” said General Manager of Sandals Montego Bay Carl Beviere, who, along with the team from his resort, as well as those from Sandals Royal Caribbean, joined in the efforts to prepare and distribute the care packages.

Dawn Smith, general manager of Sandals Royal Caribbean, meanwhile, promised to assist the students and their families to work through the pandemic.

And, Heidi Clarke, executive director at the Sandals Foundation said: “Learning is significantly compromised when students are missing a meal or are worried about where their next meal will be sourced. These care packages, we hope, will help alleviate some of that concern and allow students a stronger chance of staying focused.”

The Sandals Foundation recently donated a number of tablet computers to grade 6 students of Flankers Primary and Junior High School to support the remote learning needs brought on by the pandemic.

Throughout its 12 years of operation, the foundation has been a primary sponsor of the Flanker Peace and Justice Centre in that community which operates homework programmes on a daily basis. Team members from Sandals Resorts in the Montego Bay area have also been involved in a mentorship programme with students at the school.