Sandals Foundation assists Westmoreland students with supplies

Sandals Foundation assists Westmoreland students with suppliesMonday, October 04, 2021
|
VOLUNTEERS from Sandals South Coast, representing Sandals Foundation, recently provided children ranging from ages three to 11, from 15 early childhood and primary schools in Westmoreland, with much-needed school supplies, which included colouring books, notebooks, reading books, art supplies, pencils, rulers, sharpeners and backpacks. Here are highlights from the presentation ceremony:
Thank you From left:
Principals of Solas, Coote Savanna and Baulk early child institutions Yvette Lewis, Nerissa Gray-Brown, and Rose Rashford, respectively, say thanks for the donation of school supplies they received from the Sandals Foundation, during a presentation at Sandals South Coast.
For you, Debbonique
Ferris Primary School student Debbonique Robinson receives her backpack and school supplies from Sandals Foundation ambassador, Chevelle Dockery.
A helping hand:
Sandals Foundation ambassadors are joined by community member Stephany Samuels (second left) to WOW! prepare backpacks for students returning to schools
WOW!
Sandals Foundation ambassador Demesha Adams shows this little boy the school supplies he got in his backpack.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login