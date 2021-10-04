Sandals Foundation assists Westmoreland students with supplies

VOLUNTEERS from Sandals South Coast, representing Sandals Foundation, recently provided children ranging from ages three to 11, from 15 early childhood and primary schools in Westmoreland, with much-needed school supplies, which included colouring books, notebooks, reading books, art supplies, pencils, rulers, sharpeners and backpacks. Here are highlights from the presentation ceremony:

Thank you From left:

Principals of Solas, Coote Savanna and Baulk early child institutions Yvette Lewis, Nerissa Gray-Brown, and Rose Rashford, respectively, say thanks for the donation of school supplies they received from the Sandals Foundation, during a presentation at Sandals South Coast.

For you, Debbonique

Ferris Primary School student Debbonique Robinson receives her backpack and school supplies from Sandals Foundation ambassador, Chevelle Dockery.

A helping hand:

Sandals Foundation ambassadors are joined by community member Stephany Samuels (second left) to WOW! prepare backpacks for students returning to schools

WOW!

Sandals Foundation ambassador Demesha Adams shows this little boy the school supplies he got in his backpack.