Sandals Foundation brings reading to life at Canterbury Summer School

CHILDREN attending the Canterbury Summer School in Montego Bay were visited recently by Sandals Foundation ambassadors from the Montego Bay region who engaged them in a spirited reading session.

The activity formed part of the 'Readathon' segment of the Canterbury Ambassadors Group's four-week summer programme geared toward teaching basic maths and English to young people in the community who were not able to complete online classes due to lack of resources or assistance by parents.

According to the Sandals Foundation, as part of its continued commitment to supporting education and youth development, volunteers comprising team members from Sandals Montego Bay and Sandals Royal Caribbean brought a number of stories alive by reading a number of books, followed by spirited discussions about the content of the material covered. Students were also treated to refreshments by the resort team.

President of the Canterbury Ambassador Group, Shamona Whyte lauded Sandals Foundation for its timely assistance, which she noted was “very much welcomed by, not just the students but also members of the community. The fact that they took time out of their busy work schedule to come and read and share fellowship with the young students of the community shows that they are great corporate citizens”.

“Education is one of the three core areas in which the foundation operates,” noted Patrice Gilpin, public relations manager at Sandals Foundation. “Our investments into the resources and infrastructure of learning institutions is further bolstered by our amazing ambassadors who give of their time to mentor children or, in this case, bring a series of literary works to life.

“We want to entice the appetites of young people to discover the joys of reading. From here, the opportunities are endless for them to be inspired, dream and be,” said Gilpin.