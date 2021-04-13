Sandals Foundation, Flanker Primary and Junior High collaborate to distribute care packages

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Sandals Foundation, in collaboration with Flanker Primary and Junior High School, recently distributed more than 40 care packages to families of students of the learning institution as part COVID-19 relief efforts and support to the education sector.

The outreach, valued in total at $200,000, will see a second distribution of 40 care packages in the coming weeks as the school and the foundation continue to support the welfare needs of students and their families.

“We are overjoyed that the Sandals Foundation agreed to partner with us in this very special venture as we try and navigate through this pandemic and improve the education opportunities of our students,” said Principal Collette Barnes during the distribution of the packages.

The principal said the school had seen the need to provide assistance in order to afford the students the chance to excel during the mixed modality method of teaching, and as such issued a call to its various partners to get involved in what she termed “a collaboration for education”.

Barnes noted that challenging times demand bold actions and that the school would continue to find creative ways of helping the students and their families in times of need.

“As one of the organisations which work very closely with the primary school and the Flanker community at large, the Sandals Foundation did not hesitate when we saw the need,” said General Manager of Sandals Montego Bay's Carl Beviere was on hand to distribute the care packages on behalf of the Sandals Foundation.

Heidi Clarke, executive director at Sandals Foundation said, “Learning is significantly compromised when students are missing a meal or are worried about [from] where their next meal will be sourced. These care packages, we hope, will help alleviate some of that concern and allow students a stronger chance of staying focused.”

The Sandals Foundation recently donated a number of digital tablets to Grade 6 students of Flanker Primary and Junior High to support the remote learning needs brought on by the pandemic.

Throughout its 12 years of operation the foundation has been a primary sponsor of the Flanker Peace and Justice Centre in that community, which operates a homework programme on a daily basis. Team members from Sandals Resorts in the Montego Bay region have also been involved in a mentorship programme with students at the school.