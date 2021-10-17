Sandals Foundation gives 100 mammograms to St Ann, St Mary women

In keeping with Breast Cancer Awareness Month and to mark World Mammogram Day celebrated on October 15, the Sandals Foundation donated a total of 100 mammograms valued at $500,000 to women in St Ann and St Mary.

The donation made to the Jamaica Cancer Society will allow 100 women who wouldn't be able to afford the $5,000 procedure to know their statuses.

Acting executive director of the Jamaica Cancer Society, Michael Leslie, speaking at the handover ceremony on Friday at the St Ann/St Mary branch office in Ocho Rios said the donation was “much appreciated.”

“This donation allows us to screen 100 women who are underserved and otherwise not able to get a mammogram done. It goes a far way because early detection is key to detecting cancer,” he told the Jamaica Observer. “Breast cancer is rampant in Jamaica and right now we have Jamaican women who can't afford to do a simple mammogram.”

Marilyn Williams, manager of Jamaica Cancer Society for the St Ann/St Mary branch, revealed that women were in dire need of help to get tested.

“Within a week the 100 will be gone because there are a lot of ladies who require mammograms. There was a 24-year-old who came to me yesterday and there is a huge lump in her breast and it was through Sandals that I was able to send her for a scan,” Williams detailed. “Another lady also came in and she had tears in her eyes because she wanted a mammogram and couldn't afford it so it is real hard for persons out here. I want to tell Sandals a big thanks for this initiative. It saves alot of lives,” she said.

The latest donation marks five years that the Sandals Foundation has contributed to the fight against breast cancer in the St Ann/ St Mary region.

Executive director of Sandals Foundation Heidi Clarke said that for the past 12 years the organisation has taken pride in its philanthropy.

“This is our fifth year of partnering with the Jamaica Cancer Society and this brings us much joy. One of our key focus area is health, and breast cancer is something that affects so many women here in Jamaica and across the Caribbean. This for us is not about just giving women the opportunity to have an early detection through getting mammograms but it is also about encouraging them and giving health education to ensure people are leading better lives,” Clarke said.

Clarke also added that her personal vendetta against the disease propels her to be even more invested.

“It means a lot to me because I lost my father and grandmother to cancer so I think that all our lives are touched by it and there are so many ways we can work to prevent loss of lives,” she said “This donation grants the ability to give people a chance who couldn't afford it, through the Sandals Foundation and I'm pleased to partner with them.”

Sandals Regional Public Relations Manager Lyndsay Isaacs while speaking with the Sunday Observer also noted that breast cancer awareness was of much importance to the foundation.

“When I hear the stories from survivors and when they realise that they have it, it is touching. So it is very important for us to be able help someone to detect cancer before it's too late. Many persons know they should get their mammogram but they simply can't afford it, so we are here to help with that,” she said

Breast cancer remains the leading cancer among women in Jamaica, followed by cervical cancer, and mammography screening is the most effective way of detecting it before it reaches a lethal stage, Dr Micas Campbell Foreman, regional coordinator of non-communicable diseases and injury protection revealed.

A mammography is X-ray imaging of the breasts used to find lesions or abnormalities that are not yet detectable by physical examination. The aim of mammography is to detect cancer early, before any symptoms appear.

“I urge all to visit their doctor and get tested because untreated and undetected cancer is lethal. Please visit your doctor if you're unsure about any unusual lump because it is important to get a second opinion,” Campbell Foreman informed.

“I would like to express gratitude on behalf on the North East Regional Health Authority and the Jamaica Cancer Society to the Sandals Foundation for the gift of these 100 mammograms,” she added.