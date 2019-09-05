Sandals Foundation matching donations for Hurricane Dorian relief efforts

In recognition of

International Day of Charity Thursday (Sept 5), The Sandals Foundation has

launched a campaign dubbed “Double Your Impact: Dollar for Dollar”.

View this post on Instagram Double Your Impact: Dollar for Dollar Help @Sandalsfdn raise funds for our Northern Bahamian neighbors who have been affected by #HurricaneDorian By donating today, on #InternationalDayofCharity Sandals Resorts International pledges to match every dollar you give to https://sandalsfoundation.org/donation Help restore hope and rebuild together. #SandalsFoundation #SandalsFoundation4?? #BahamasStrongA post shared by Sandals Foundation (@sandalsfdn) on Sep 5, 2019 at 2:58am PDT

Director of Programmes for the Sandals Foundation, Heidi Clarke, shared with BUZZ, that the Foundation has been doing all it can to help in the relief efforts. “The more we do, the more we recognize what is required and how we can help in making the most impact,” Clarke said. She noted that at this point cash donations are proving to be most effective in providing rescue services, medical supplies and support, safety services and food.

As a registered charity, Sandals Foundation will be working alongside non-profit group HeadKnowles that has an active presence on the islands and are able to provide consistent updates on how best to assist in the recovery efforts.

Clarke added, “Volunteers from our teams in the Bahamas are also helping in providing on-the-ground support. We will also be looking at providing long-term, sustainable support including health facilities, schools and how persons are able to rebuild, once the immediate needs are met.”

The Foundation — in maintaining its commitment to help in the relief efforts across sections of the Bahamas that have been ravaged by Hurricane Dorian — has pledged to match every dollar donated to the Foundation today “in an effort to help restore hope and rebuild together”.

Donations can be made through the Sandals Foundation site: sandalsfoundation.org/donation, with an announcement being made on how much the Foundation was able to raise today.