Sandals Foundation sets up collection centres for Dorian victims

In the wake of Hurricane Dorian’s

devastating effect on The Bahamas, especially the Northern islands of Abaco and

Grand Bahama, Sandals Resorts International, through the Sandals Foundation has

sprung into action, launching a disaster relief campaign to support those

impacted by the Hurricane.

The Foundation is accepting both in-kind and monetary donations towards its relief efforts and has established two collection centres; one at Sandals Royal Bahamian in Nassau, Bahamas, and the other at Hospitality Purveyors Inc in Miami, Florida, for in-kind donations. Monetary donations are being accepted at www.sandalsfoundation.org/donation and 100 per cent of all funds received will go directly into recovery and rebuilding efforts.

Sandals Resorts International’s Deputy Chairman and President of the Sandals Foundation, Adam Stewart, said: “The news coming out of the Bahamas is heartbreaking, and I imagine that even more stories of devastation will emerge as the days go by. While we can confirm that our resorts were not in Dorian’s path and were unaffected and that our guests and team members are safe, our hearts and prayers are with all Bahamians at this difficult time. The Sandals Foundation is committed to providing assistance and support to our Bahamian neighbours, and I encourage everyone to help in any way they can. No donation is too small.”