Sandals Foundation spends millions to upgrade seven Jamaican schools

Sandals Foundation has invested $7 million in the

island’s students and educational institutions

for the 2019/2020 academic year.

The foundation has spent $5 million on school infrastructural upgrades and an additional $2 million in book grants and scholarships.

Heidi Clarke, the executive director at the Sandals Foundation, said that the infrastructural upgrades took place across seven schools and involved, “the outfitting of computer labs, repairing and upgrading computers, replacing classroom furniture, creating sick bays, upgrading bathrooms, surfacing play areas and erecting and repairing school fencing for improved security.”

The schools that benefitted from the initiative were the Roseville Play and Learn Early Childhood Institution and Preparatory School in St Elizabeth; Culloden Infant and Kings Primary schools in Westmoreland; Moneague Teacher’s College Basic School, Seville Golden Pre School and Stewart Town Basic School in St Ann; and Constant Spring Primary in St Andrew.

Rosalee Campbell, principal at Roseville Play and Learn Early Childhood Institution and Preparatory School, was particularly pleased with the school receiving computers and furniture for its computer lab.

“We are so grateful for this gift which was born out of a letter written in May by our former Head Girl Anya Barracks. This computer lab will not only help transform the learning process for our students and teachers, but for parents and members of the wider community who wish to develop their computer skills,” she said.