Sandals Foundation stages back-to-school treats in MoBay

MORE than 500 students in Montego Bay, St James, last week benefited from back-to-school donations, courtesy of the Sandals Foundation.

The annual event saw students from the communities of Canterbury, Flanker and White House being feted in separate events in open-spaced areas — a move aimed at reducing the number of people gathered in a designated space for any one event.

School packages distributed included school bags with notebooks, storybooks/novels, pencils, crayons, markers, highlighters, pens, erasers, glues and other art supplies, flash cards, construction paper, folder leaves, folders, rulers, sharpeners, calculators, pencil cases, and toys.

“We are really happy for the help given to students of the Canterbury community. With face-to-face classes looming, the school supplies will go a long way toward making the transition much easier. We also ensured that the students were grouped in various age groups and placed in different areas under strict COVID-19 protocols,” said president of the Canterbury Ambassador Group Shamona Whyte.

Alecia Spence of the Flanker Peace Management Centre was also delighted at the efforts made to assist that community.

“The kids were ecstatic to show off their new school bags with the goodies included, as well as the refreshment received. We can't thank the Sandals Foundation enough for their efforts.”

Community advocate in White House Victor England lauded the partnership between the foundation and the community, saying that Sandals is always there when needed.

'The back-to-school treat is just a small part of what they do,” he remarked. “We received tablets, toys during Christmas as well as assistance for the basic school in the community. All COVID-19 safety protocols were observed during the events.”

Sandals regional public relations manager for Sandals Montego Bay and Sandals Royal Caribbean Ian Spencer said the distribution took place in all communities in an orderly manner and with strict adherence to all COVID-19 protocols.

Said Spencer: “Despite the pandemic, we had to assist with the back-to-school efforts in our communities,” Spencer said. “It was great to see the smile on the faces of the recipients and hats off to all the volunteers from the hotels who gave of their time to make this a reality.”