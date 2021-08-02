Sandals gifts Megan Tapper complimentary vacation after historic Olympic medal in 100m hurdles

Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts International, continues to applaud and cheer on Jamaica’s Olympic medalists with another huge announcement as he congratulated Megan Tapper on her bronze medal in the 110m hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics.

Tapper will now also enjoy a full complimentary stay at a Sandals Resort with BMW ground transfer from home if applicable, accommodation in the top suite at the resort of her choice inclusive of Butler service, for a number of nights to be determined by her.

Stewart again made the announcement via his Social media pages noting “The World’s Best continues to deserve the World’s Best”.

It follows a similar gift of appreciation extended by Stewart to Jamaican sprinters Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson for their 1-2-3 finish in the women’s 100m finals in Tokyo.