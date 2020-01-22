Sandals Golf Series: Matthew Grant tops Boys 15 and Under Group

Matthew

Grant was the top performer in the fourth match in the Sandals Foundation

Junior Golf Series played last Sunday at the Caymanas Golf Club in St Catherine.

Competing in the Boys 15 and Under, Grant posted the best scores of all the young golfers as his five over par 77 included bogeys on holes number 7, 9, 13, 16 and 17. He shot two-over-par 38 on the front nine and three-over-par 39 on the back nine. Rocco Lopex 79 and Aman Dhiman also scored 79 tied for second. Lopez was the best performer when the third match was played last November.

The promising Grant has been a junior golfer for some time and is no stranger to winning. He captured the junior section of the Alliance Buccaneer Memorial Golf Tournament which was held in November 2018 and was awarded the Vitoria Marley trophy for the best junior player in the tournament.

Finishing fourth overall was Michael Lowe who shot six-over-par 78. His score included two birdies, four bogeys and two double bogeys. Kristian Chin, 79, who was just one stroke behind, grabbed the second spot while Tequan Goodwill, 83, was third. They competed in the Boys 18 and Under category. The top three in the Boys 13 and Under category saw Ryan Lue getting 87 while Aaron Ghosh 90 and Jerone Thomas 96 were second and third respectively.

Matthew Grant with Emily Mayne when he won the Vitoria Marley Trophy at AIM Buccaneers tournament 2018.

The Girls 15 and Under category went to Winni Lau who posted 94, ahead of Kristen Chin 116. Only two girls competed in that age group. Matthea Issa 89 and Samantha Azan 102 and Khatri Annoushka 115 were the top three in the Girls 13 and Under age group. The younger and beginner golfers competed as a combined group of girls and boys. They also play nine holes instead of eighteen which the more experienced golfers play.

The top three in the co-ed semi-advanced group were Kemari Morris, 46, Victor Salazar, 52, and Cyrus Walker, 65. The co-ed intermediate group saw Shasa Redflefsen, 45, topping the group. Jordan Demetrius, 53 and Savana Lue 60 were second and third respectively. The final group, the co-ed beginners had two competitors. They were Noah Spence, 56, and Anthony Hogarth, 64. Over thirty-five golfers competed in the fourth match of Sandals Foundation Junior Golf Series on Sunday.

After four matches in the series, Michael Lowe, Ryan Lue and Shasa Redlefsen are joint leaders with 300 points each. Samantha Azan, 280, and Rocco Lopex, Aman Dhiman and Jordan Demetrius with 270 each are vying for top honours in the series. The final match in the Series day will be played this Saturday (January 25) at the Constant Spring Golf Club in Kinston.