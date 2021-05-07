Sandals keeps it green

Several environmental activities were executed recently at South Coast Resort in Westmoreland.

Spearheaded by Sandals Foundation, resort managers, hotel health and safety guardians, team members and guests all took part in a number of conservation activities, culminating with a roadside and beach clean-up, removing approximately 160 pounds of debris, and the planting of more than 100 fruit trees on lands adjacent to the resort.

The Sandals Foundation says it is committed to planting 10,000 trees across every island in which it operates by June 2022. These efforts, it said, will contribute towards a wider Caribbean tree planting project coordinated by the Caribbean Philanthropic Alliance, in collaboration with Trees That Feed Foundation, the Clinton Global Initiative, and other partners to plant one million trees across 14 Caribbean countries by June next year.