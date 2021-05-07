Sandals keeps it green

Sandals keeps it greenFriday, May 07, 2021
|
Several environmental activities were executed recently at South Coast Resort in Westmoreland.
Spearheaded by Sandals Foundation, resort managers, hotel health and safety guardians, team members and guests all took part in a number of conservation activities, culminating with a roadside and beach clean-up, removing approximately 160 pounds of debris, and the planting of more than 100 fruit trees on lands adjacent to the resort.
The Sandals Foundation says it is committed to planting 10,000 trees across every island in which it operates by June 2022. These efforts, it said, will contribute towards a wider Caribbean tree planting project coordinated by the Caribbean Philanthropic Alliance, in collaboration with Trees That Feed Foundation, the Clinton Global Initiative, and other partners to plant one million trees across 14 Caribbean countries by June next year.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy