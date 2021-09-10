Sandals MoBay assists team members with back-to-school

SANDALS Resorts International continues to assist its team members during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The latest initiative took place on Tuesday when hundreds of team members from Sandals Montego Bay benefited from a special back-to-school presentation. The event saw staff being presented with school supplies, including school bags, books and other items needed to help prepare their children for the new school term.

A beaming General Manager Carl Beviere, who was on hand to pack as well as assist in the distribution of the school supplies, said his resort was cognisant of the strain team members were facing during the pandemic, particularly during the period, and that the staging of the event was a way for the resort to say thanks for their services and assist in their efforts.

“We realise that back-to-school time in Jamaica is a tough period, and this has been further exacerbated by the pandemic, so the resort purchased the supplies for the team members who have children attending school,” Beviere said.

Beviere pointed out that while the company was assisting the community, caring for its team member was of vital importance.

“We are thankful to the company for this wonderful gesture,” said 2018 Diamond Team Member of the Year Anastasia Salmon, who was recently promoted to the Elite Services Department. “Every effort by the hotel to assist us is appreciated and we are grateful,” she said.

Salmon also pointed to the care packages received by team members during the period when the hotel was closed and said it showed Sandals' commitment to its team members during a very difficult period.