Sandals MoBay assists team members with back-to-school

Sandals MoBay assists team members with back-to-schoolFriday, September 10, 2021
|
SANDALS Resorts International continues to assist its team members during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The latest initiative took place on Tuesday when hundreds of team members from Sandals Montego Bay benefited from a special back-to-school presentation. The event saw staff being presented with school supplies, including school bags, books and other items needed to help prepare their children for the new school term.
A beaming General Manager Carl Beviere, who was on hand to pack as well as assist in the distribution of the school supplies, said his resort was cognisant of the strain team members were facing during the pandemic, particularly during the period, and that the staging of the event was a way for the resort to say thanks for their services and assist in their efforts.
“We realise that back-to-school time in Jamaica is a tough period, and this has been further exacerbated by the pandemic, so the resort purchased the supplies for the team members who have children attending school,” Beviere said.
Beviere pointed out that while the company was assisting the community, caring for its team member was of vital importance.
“We are thankful to the company for this wonderful gesture,” said 2018 Diamond Team Member of the Year Anastasia Salmon, who was recently promoted to the Elite Services Department. “Every effort by the hotel to assist us is appreciated and we are grateful,” she said.
Salmon also pointed to the care packages received by team members during the period when the hotel was closed and said it showed Sandals' commitment to its team members during a very difficult period.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy