Sandals MoBay hotels among Caribbean's Top 12 resorts

Sandals Montego Bay, the flagship property of the Sandals Luxury Included Brand, and Sandals Royal Caribbean have been named by Condé Nast Traveler as being among the Top 12 Resorts in the Caribbean in its Annual Readers' Choice Award.

The resorts join a select grouping of some of the most elegant properties in the region.

The list is headed by Rosewood Little Dix Bay in the British Virgin Islands, while Sandals Montego Bay sits in the number 10 slot, the first time the hotel has received this ranking, while Sandals Royal Caribbean is ranked at number 12.

The Cond é Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards are among the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry and is rated by more than 800,000 readers across the globe.

“As restrictions ease it is clear that our readers have spent much of the last year and a half dreaming about travel and planning future adventures,” said Diva Thani, global editorial director, Cond é Nast Traveler. “The diversity and vibrancy of our Readers' Choice Award winners represent a desire to get back out in the world to experience the best of what the travel industry has to offer.”

Reacting to the award, an obviously joyful, Carl Beviere, general manager of Sandals Montego Bay, said: “We are most humbled to have been selected in this august company by the readers of such a prestigious organisation as Conde Nast. And it is most fitting that we are in the top ten since Sandals is celebrating its 40th anniversary and we were pioneers of the brand.”

Beviere lauded the efforts of the team members at Sandals Montego Bay, “for their top-notch service and tireless efforts to make 'The Flagship' the world-class resort it has been and still is today

“The award is populated by the best hotels across the region and the fact that the Condé Nast readers thought so highly of our service and facilities is a testament to our training regime and the constant upgrading of the hotel.”

Sandals Montego Bay, the hotel on which the brand's founder, Gordon “Butch” Stewart launched his successful concept, has been masterfully reimagined to be the most modern, open-concept, five-star luxury beach resort. Innovative and luxurious, it is nestled along the unending shoreline of the most exclusive, private white-sand beach in Jamaica.

In the meantime, Dawn Smith, general manager at Sandals Royal Caribbean, was overjoyed by the news.

“We have been working assiduously to maintain the highest standards of service as well as motivating the team and it shows,” said Smith.

“This ranking is as a result of the efforts and dedication of the team members despite the challenges presented by COVID-19,” added Smith.

She pointed to the constant upgrading of the property including recent construction of the Sandringham block and upgrading of Arundel rooms as additions which have been welcomed by the guests.

“We will also be opening 48 brand new rooms in the near future,” declared Smith.