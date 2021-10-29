Sandals Mobay introduces Leadership Bootcamp

Sandals Montego Bay has launched an innovative Leadership Bootcamp to arm its next wave of potential managers with the tools to succeed, as well as instilling in them the principles that governs effective leadership.

The 12-week programme, organised by the resort's Learning and Development Department, is being attended by a cadre of 35 junior managers and supervisors at the resort. It will cover such areas as: 'Understanding You as a Leader'; 'Leadership For Change'; ''Life Skills Goal Setting'; 'Communicate and Delegate'; 'Human Resource Matter'; 'Team Work and Team Building'; 'Financial Management'; 'Project Management'; 'The Art of Public Speaking'; and 'the Importance of Networking'.

The cadre of experienced presenters will include Sandals Resort International's senior executives: Dr Phillip Brown, director of learning, development and service standards; Jeremy Jones, director of government affairs and corporate services; and Marsha-Ann Donaldson-Brown, director of romance. There will also be a wide cross-section of external presenters.

“This is a fantastic initiative because development in leadership cannot start when they reach in the full managerial role,” said Ryan Matthew, human resources director at Sandals Resorts International, who delivered the opening lecture on 'Understanding You as a Leader'.

“The training has to begin at the line and supervisory level so that when they do get to that leadership role, they are properly developed and coached and taught some of the skills that will enable them to be better leaders,” added Matthew.

He reminded the participants of the tremendous growth currently taking place in the company which will open up more opportunities for their career advancement.

In the meantime, Sigourney Hastings-Cox, Sandals Montego Bay's learning and development manager, who is one of the conceptualisers of the programme, said, “to get to where we want to go as a company, we have to ensure we have a strong middle management team, as they are the balance between the team members and the managers, then we will have an even brighter future in our company”.

Hastings-Cox described the Leadership Bootcamp as an investment in the future of the company and indicated to the participants “this is not just about you completing a 12-week course, but learning and understanding the potential that you have and how you can execute that potential. At the end of this training, you should be able to say I am now here…where do I go next and you will all be given a greater empowerment to execute the functions of and possess the traits of a leader.”

Veronica Campbell, supervisor of the resort's Epix Photo Shop, who is among the team members selected, was upbeat about the programme, stating that it was a wonderful opportunity for team members who have not experienced this type of extensive leadership training before.

“We are being taught the real qualities of effective leadership from a very high-profile and diverse panel,” said Campbell.

She underscored that the bootcamp had been an eye-opener so far and argued that if participants apply the principles they will glean over the next several weeks to their work life, then it would take them to the next level.

Bootcamp seminars are being held every Thursday at the resort and participants have committed to the sessions by signing an agreement sheet to the dates and times as well as topic of the session. The also submitted their short, medium, and long-term goals.

Members of the cohort will also be given weekly challenge projects to complete, where, after each topic, they will be tested on how well they applied the principles.