Sandals MoBay leadership bootcamp gets thumbs up

MONTEGO BAY, St James — THIRTY-FIVE junior managers and supervisors who recently completed the leadership bootcamp at Sandals Montego Bay have given a thumbs up to the groundbreaking development programme.

The intensive 12-week initiative, organised by the resort's learning and development department, was conceptualised to arm its next wave of potential managers with the tools to succeed, as well as instilling in them the principles that governs effective leadership.

Sandals Leadership Bootcamp covered extensively the areas of : 'Understanding You as a Leader'; 'Leadership For Change'; 'Life Skills Goal Setting'; 'Communicate and Delegate'; 'Human Resource Matter'; 'Team Work and Team Building'; 'Financial Management'; Project Management; 'The Art of Public Speaking'; and 'Importance of Networking'.

Lectures were conducted by a cadre of experienced presenters which included Sandals Resort International's senior executives: Dr Phillip Brown, director of learning, development and service standards; Jeremy Jones, director of government affairs and corporate services; and Marsha-Ann Donaldson-Brown, director of romance. There was also a cross-section of external presenters.

Ryan Matthew, human resources director at Sandals Resorts International, who delivered the opening lecture 'Understanding You as a Leader', lauded the initiative as fantastic, stating that leadership cannot start when they reach in the full managerial role, rather it has to begin at the line and supervisory level.

“...So that when they do get to that leadership role, they are properly developed and coached and taught some of the skills that will enable them to be better leaders,” he said, adding that the tremendous growth currently taking place in the company, will open up more opportunities for career advancement.

Meanwhile, dining room supervisor Baggio Campbell, one of the participants, was effusive in his praise for the event which he said had given him the tools to succeed at a higher level.

“I cannot sing the praises enough of Sandals for introducing this programme. After completing the 12 weeks I am now confident that I can move up to the next level and be a successful manager. Special thanks to Mr Adam Stewart for his focus on our staff development and we will grasp the upcoming opportunities with open arms,” Campbell said.

Pantry supervisor Danley Kentish noted that the leadership bootcamp now had him chomping at the bits to move on to greater heights.

He said: “The sky is the limit.”

Sigourney Hastings-Cox, Sandals Montego Bay learning and development manager, and one of the conceptualisers of the programme, said: “To get to where we want to go as a company, we have to ensure we have a strong middle management team, as they are the balance between the team members and the managers; then we will have an even brighter future in our company.”

Hastings-Cox further described the leadership bootcamp as an investment in the future of the company and indicated to the participants that it was not just about completing a 12-week course, but learning and understanding their potential and how to execute it.

“At the end of this training, you should be able to say I am now here…where do I go next and you will all be given a greater empowerment to execute the functions of and possess the traits of a leader,” she said.

Bootcamp seminars were held every Thursday at the resort and participants committed to the sessions by signing an agreement sheet to the dates and times as well as topic of the session. The also submitted their short, medium, and long-term goals.