Sandals MoBay wins All Star Quiz title

SANDALS Montego Bay beat Beaches Ocho Rios in a stirring finale to emerge winners of the Sandals Resorts 2022 All Star Quiz competition, recently.

The Sandals All Star Quiz Competition is part of a series of team member engagement activities to celebrate the company's 40th anniversary and its aim is to make learning, Caribbean knowledge, general knowledge, and integration of all properties fun for the team. All resorts in the chain competed in the event.

The champion team received US$1,000 for their efforts.

The team of Veronica Campbell, Photoshop; Shantoy Blagrove, Photoshop; Apphia Morgan, Front Office; Kelita Barnett, Accounts; Tashawna Clarke, Dining Room; and Leonard Shettlesworth, Bar was unstoppable during the duration of the competition and in the end were worthy winners.

“Over the last 40 years our late founder, Honourable Gordon “Butch” Stewart, took us on a hospitality journey built on teamwork and a spirit of being one Sandals family no matter the island or location where you are. With over 15,000 team members across the region, it is important for us to continue to create a world-class experience by creating moments of fun, learning, and camaraderie across all our islands,” said Ryan Matthew, Sandals' director of human resources.

Sandals Montego Bay General Manager Christopher Elliott praised the team for its outstanding performance. “We are indeed proud of your efforts and words cannot express how over the moon we are at your success,” he said, during a brief award ceremony at the resort. “It is also fitting that, as we mark our 40th anniversary, the first ever Sandals resort should come out the victors.”

The final itself was a nerve-wracking affair for team members at Sandals Montego Bay who watched the event live via Zoom and shared their comments in the chat room.

“It's an amazing feeling to be Sandals All-Stars champions,” said Epix photo shop supervisor Veronica Campbell. “It was not easy because all the teams we faced put up a good fight, but we were confident in our abilities and knew that we would be hard to beat.”