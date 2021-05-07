Sandals Montego Bay crowns top speller

SANDALS Montego Bay recently crowned its top speller as the resort continues to find creative ways for team members' development during the coronavirus pandemic.

Apphia Morgan from the front office was crowned champion at a limited attendance competition held at the resort's conference room with all COVID-19 protocols and physical distancing being observed, Sandals said in press release.

The event, which was organised by the Human Resources and Learning and Development departments, saw contestants competing in a format where they were automatically eliminated if they spelt a word incorrectly.

Morgan was a picture of confidence from her very first appearance, spelling her words quickly and without any hesitation. She won for herself $20,000 cash as well as a trophy and a gift basket.

Second place went to Shantoy Blagrove from Epix Photo Shop, She received $10,000, a trophy and a gift basket, while Veronica Campbell, also from the Photo Shop was third, walking away with $5,000, a plaque and gift basket.

“I am over the moon,” Morgan said after her victory. “I know I studied hard and was fairly confident but I knew the competition would be stiff and I never dreamed I would have won.”

Morgan was full of praise for the organising committee and General Manager Carl Beviere for creating such a unique event where team members could showcase their intellectual capacity, especially during the pandemic.

Beviere said his management team, as is the case across the entire Sandals group, was cognisant of the fact that team members needed creative channels to express themselves, while observing all protocols as well as proper social distancing.