Sandals Ochi region celebrates Housekeeping Week

In celebration of International Housekeeping Week, September 12–17, Sandals Ochi Beach Resort (SOBR), Sandals Royal Plantation (SRP) and Beaches Ocho Rios (BOR) lauded and celebrated all members in their housekeeping departments with something new each day.

Each resort started the week-long events with worship the first day. On the other days there were appreciation breakfasts and lunches, special dinners, fun and games with spot prizes, surprise delivery of items by managers at strategic times to the team, tea stations in their zones, pop quiz and giveaways along with presentations of certificates and other awards.

Each event was special and full of appreciation and love which melted the hearts of the housekeeping team.

Peaches Carter-Irons, executive housekeeper at SOBR, was ecstatic for her team getting the week-long attention and pampering.

“This week is all about showing appreciation for my team in recognition of their hard and dedicated work each day. We are extremely happy and now even more motivated,” said Carter-Irons.

In a message to the team during a special luncheon at the resort's French restaurant, Le Papillion SRP's General Manager Arnold Nugent saluted the housekeeping staff.

“You are all very special and play a critical role in our resort's operation daily. This is your special week for us to recognise the efforts of you our hard-working custodial housekeeping team. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic our Housekeeping Department has become the flag-bearer for the enhanced cleanliness and hygiene programme, the Sandals Platinum Protocol of Cleanliness. We salute you for consistency in maintaining the standards,” said Nugent.

He added: “Overall, we just want to say thank you for the work you do each day, we truly appreciate you.”

Group Rooms Division Beverly Brown praised the team: “Housekeeping is the nucleus of our operations. A guest may have several dining options at a resort but he will only have one room, and the housekeeping team has to ensure that room is always clean, safe and well supplied. Departure rooms must be so clean that there is no trace of the former guest. Housekeeping is all about the details which you continue to focus on and deliver to keep our flag high.”

Team members from BOR were welcomed at the resorts Porte Cochere with back and neck teaser massages courtesy of the Red Lane® Spa attendants before being escorted to the resort's Venetian restaurant for a special luncheon and awards ceremony.

The team remained in high spirits throughout an exquisite luncheon and service led by Michelle Jenkie, human resources manager, and a supporting cast of fellow managers including Michael Hinds, guest services director, who expertly wove in various activities and spot prizes to the delight of the housekeeping guests of honour.

Gerogia Ann Rose, winner of the BOR's 'Golden Broom Award', was elated.

“I was so overwhelmed that I cried a little. I was totally surprised! I work hard, do my best at all times and being consistent and thorough at all times but I did not know I was being observed. I was just doing my job! Today, I am so much happier and grateful to be working here, I don't know what to say, I am just really super happy. This is a lesson to everyone to do your job properly all the time because you never know who is watching you.”