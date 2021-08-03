Sandals offers gift vacation to medal-winning Megan Tapper

Sandals offers gift vacation to medal-winning Megan TapperTuesday, August 03, 2021
|
Jamaican hurdler Megan Tapper is the latest member of the country's Olympic team to receive an offer for her historic medal performance at the Tokyo Games from Sandals Resorts International (SRI).
Tapper won a broze medal in the 100m hurdles on Sunday, becoming the first Jamaican woman to medal in that event.
Hailing the achievement, SRI Executive Chairman Adam Stewart yesterday announced that the award-winning luxury-included resort group is gifting Tapper a full complimentary stay at a Sandals Resort with BMW ground transfer from home if applicable, accommodation in the top suite at the resort of her choice inclusive of butler service, for a number of nights to be determined by her.
Stewart made the announcement via his social media pages, stating “The World's Best continues to deserve the World's Best.”
On Saturday Stewart announced a similar gift to Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson after they won the gold, silver, and bronze medals, respectively in the 100m.
Thompson-Herah also sett a new Olympic record of 10.61 seconds, erasing American Florence Griffiths-Joyner's Olympic record of 10.62 seconds set at the 1988 Seoul Games.
“Our ladies are simply phenomenal. We witnessed history today with the clean 1-2-3 sweep, coupled with the breaking of a 33-year-old Olympic record,” Stewart said.
“We are extremely proud of them, and Sandals Resorts cannot wait to host them when their schedule allows,” Stewart added.
“They have been incredible. Their performances have been incredible and they continue to fly our Jamaican flag at the highest level, and we as a nation could not be prouder. It will be our honour to roll out the red carpet and host them at the Sandals resort of their choice, whenever they are ready and for however long they determine,” Stewart stated.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy