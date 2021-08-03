Sandals offers gift vacation to medal-winning Megan Tapper

Jamaican hurdler Megan Tapper is the latest member of the country's Olympic team to receive an offer for her historic medal performance at the Tokyo Games from Sandals Resorts International (SRI).

Tapper won a broze medal in the 100m hurdles on Sunday, becoming the first Jamaican woman to medal in that event.

Hailing the achievement, SRI Executive Chairman Adam Stewart yesterday announced that the award-winning luxury-included resort group is gifting Tapper a full complimentary stay at a Sandals Resort with BMW ground transfer from home if applicable, accommodation in the top suite at the resort of her choice inclusive of butler service, for a number of nights to be determined by her.

Stewart made the announcement via his social media pages, stating “The World's Best continues to deserve the World's Best.”

On Saturday Stewart announced a similar gift to Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson after they won the gold, silver, and bronze medals, respectively in the 100m.

Thompson-Herah also sett a new Olympic record of 10.61 seconds, erasing American Florence Griffiths-Joyner's Olympic record of 10.62 seconds set at the 1988 Seoul Games.

“Our ladies are simply phenomenal. We witnessed history today with the clean 1-2-3 sweep, coupled with the breaking of a 33-year-old Olympic record,” Stewart said.

“We are extremely proud of them, and Sandals Resorts cannot wait to host them when their schedule allows,” Stewart added.

“They have been incredible. Their performances have been incredible and they continue to fly our Jamaican flag at the highest level, and we as a nation could not be prouder. It will be our honour to roll out the red carpet and host them at the Sandals resort of their choice, whenever they are ready and for however long they determine,” Stewart stated.