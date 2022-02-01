Sandals repeat guests donate wheelchair to elderly man

IT'S been a good start to 2022 for St James resident Byron Walker.

Last Thursday, Walker, who is physically challenged, was gifted with a new wheelchair courtesy of Sandals Royal Caribbean repeat guests John and Ann Bechthold.

What makes the donation so special is that the American couple has been donating a wheelchair every year for the past five years to a member of the disabled community.

The wheelchair was received on Walker's behalf by a member of his church, Camaletta Maxwell, at a handing-over ceremony at the resort.

“I am feeling more than elated,” said an ecstatic Walker, upon receiving the much-needed transportation device. “Things were tough before I got this. I had a wheelchair before but it got mashed up, and it was hard for me to move around. Receiving this wheelchair is a great pleasure…more than joy.”

Walker thanked the Sandals Foundation and the Bechtholds for “their kind generosity as without them I wouldn't be this mobile again. It makes it easier for me to cook and do all my housework again.”

The couple has been donating to the disabled community in Jamaica and the region for the past five years through the Sandals Foundation.

“We started donating to the foundation because we think it is a great cause. It gives us a chance to give something back to the people of the islands where we get to go on vacation,” John Bechthold said.

“We decided that every time we make a trip to one of the islands we are going to donate something to someone in the local community. So every time we come we bring a wheelchair,” he added.

The couple indicated that they will continue to pay it forward and donate to people with disabilities in Jamaica and the region, and are encouraging others to emulate this because “it is everybody's responsibility to give back and share when they can”.

General manager of Sandals Royal Caribbean Dawn Smith said the resort was happy to facilitate the donations over the years . “Just to touch the life of a fellow Jamaican makes it all the more worthwhile,” she said.

Added Smith: “I was really happy when we came together and issued this wheelchair, and we know that it will be put to good use. This just lets Jamaica know how important tourism is to our island, and the fact that it contributes a lot to the country's economy and we are not going to stop. We need this market, so I implore every Jamaican to focus on the guests coming to our island. Let's treat them with love and dignity, and let the world know Jamaica is the place to go.”