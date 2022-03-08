Sandals Resorts execs visit Dominican Republic

A team from Sandals Resorts International (SRI), led by Executive Chairman Adam Stewart, paid an official visit to the Dominican Republic February 16-17, the Jamaican hotel chain stated on Monday.

The SRI executives met with Dominican Republic President Luis Rodolfo Abinader Corona, as well as government officials, including Minister of Foreign Affairs Roberto Álvarez, and director general of the Public-Private Partnership of the Dominican Republic Dr Sigmund Freund.

They also visited various areas of the island including Punta Cana, Miches, and Las Terrenas.

Although Stewart and other SRI executives had been to the Dominican Republic previously, this marked the first official visit by the Jamaica-based, luxury all-inclusive resort company to the destination.

“We thoroughly enjoyed our brief but fruitful time in the Dominican Republic and wish to thank our hosts, especially President Abinader. When leadership at the highest levels makes time to discuss the power of tourism and investment opportunities that expand its reach, we know we've found a like-minded partner,” a Sandals news release quotes Stewart, who is also executive chairman of the Jamaica Observer.

In an Instagram post on the visit, Stewart noted that SRI already had “a special connection” with the Dominican Republic as many of its citizens are part of the organisation and share the company's “vision of innovation and exceeding expectations in tourism”. He expressed thanks to President Abinader for meeting with the SRI team.

Stewart also said he was humbled by President Abinader's heartfelt words about his father, Sandals founder Gordon “Butch” Stewart who died in January 2021, “as a legend in this industry, and commending our remarkable journey to have built a powerhouse brand that is committed to growing opportunities within the Caribbean region while sharing in our customers' happiest moments”.

Added Stewart: “This was an excellent and timely visit, not only as we celebrate four decades as the World's Best Luxury Inclusive brand, but especially as we continue on a path of growth with the soulful Caribbean as our backdrop.“

The Jamaican resort chain was invited to the island by the Dominican Republic's Ambassador to Jamaica Angie Shakira Martínez Tejera who, together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Dominican Republic and in partnership with executive director of ProDominicana Biviana Riveiro, were instrumental in coordinating and designing the agenda to showcase the country's resort areas and explore tourism investment opportunities.

According to Ambassador Martínez, plans for the visit had been under way for some time.

“Like Jamaica, where Sandals hails from, the Dominican Republic is a revered Caribbean tourism destination and the industry is critically important to our economy. It is a dream of ours to have the very prestigious Sandals brand present here. We are honoured by the visit and excited by the possibility of our island nation becoming the first Spanish Caribbean territory to welcome the Sandals organisation,” the release quotes Ambassador Martínez.

Sandals Resorts is in the midst of a multi-year expansion and innovation plan aimed at strengthening tourism's return to the Caribbean. Earlier this year, SRI reopened Sandals Royal Bahamian in Nassau, The Bahamas, and is scheduled to unveil its first property in Curaçao on June 1.

Three new resorts are planned for Jamaica, and in 2023 SRI will unveil a new resort under its Beaches Resorts brand in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The company said its investment of nearly US$200 million will result in 3,000 Caribbean-based jobs, reaffirming its role as “a leader and driver of tourism and economic growth across the region, and aligning with plans to double the size of the SRI portfolio in the next decade”.