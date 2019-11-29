Sandals Resorts sweeps major titles in 2019 World Travel Awards

Sandals Resorts International (SRI)

dominated over a highly competitive batch of renowned hotel brands to grab a

total of four trophies at the 2019 World Travel Awards.

Among the accolades, Sandals Resorts was crowned World’s Leading All-Inclusive Company for the 24th year in a row, cementing the Caribbean giant’s undisputed position as an industry pioneer.

The World Travel Awards grand gala, now in its 26th staging, took place on Thursday, November 28 in Muscat, Oman.

“Our Sandals family is extremely humbled to have been recognized as the world’s leading all-inclusive company by the World Travel Awards once more,” said Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart, Founder and Chairman of Sandals Resorts International.

“This award serves as an enormous testament to the decades of innovations the Sandals brand has introduced to the all-inclusive industry and reaffirms that we will continue shattering expectations in the decades to come,” he added.

Sandals Resorts’ top honours include:

World’s Leading All-Inclusive Company 2019: Sandals Resorts International

World’s Leading All-Inclusive Family Resort Brand 2019: Beaches Resorts

World’s Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2019: Sandals Grenada

World’s Leading Caribbean Attraction Company 2019: Island Routes Caribbean Adventures

The World Travel Awards, established in 1993, is recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, for the sole purpose of acknowledging and celebrating achievements in all areas of the world’s travel and tourism industry.