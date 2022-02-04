Sandals Royal Bahamian is back in business

Nassau, The Bahamas, came alive last Thursday with the opening ceremony of the new re-imagined Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort and Offshore Island. Special guests were Bahamian Prime Minister Phillip Davis and Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness. The 404-room resort underwent an elaborate US$55-million makeover and now employs over 900 staff. It is the last of the Sandals and Beaches resorts to be reopened since the novel coronavirus pandemic forced their closure in early 2020. Among the attendees were some key Sandals executives who were there to ensure the success of the event.

Jamaica Observer Photo Editor Joseph Wellington was in Nassau for the event and captured some of the highlights: