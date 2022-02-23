Sandals Royal Caribbean treats team members to day of love, rejuvenation

OCHO RIOS, St Ann — As Sandals resorts across the Caribbean continue efforts to care for the physical and mental welfare of their team members, the staff at Sandals Royal Caribbean were recently treated to a special day of rejuvenation and love.

'Rejuvenate' was staged in conjunction with EGAS Spa and Ambulance Services and saw team members receiving hair grooming, eye shaping, manicures, makeup treatment as well as feet, hand, neck, and full body massage.

Renae Perry, assistant training and development manager at the resort, whose department was one of the main organisers of the event, said, “Today was exactly the love event that we wanted it to be. We have the world's best team members who do so much to ensure that our guests make loving memories every day, so we had to remind our team members that we on property not only care to show love to the guests, but to our team as well.”

According to Perry, with the advent of the novel coronavirus pandemic, team members have been facing varying degrees of stress levels, and as such the resort continued to find innovative ways to ease their tension.

“We at Sandals continue to strive to make things as comfortable as possible to our valuable team members,” said Perry. “This is an event we plan to continue over the next several months.”

“Our team members deserve the special treatment as every day they extend themselves to the guests, so today was all about giving them the chance to clear their minds…we want to take care of them and that will intern allow them to do better at their jobs,” Perry added.

The sentiment was clearly felt as dining room attendant Rochelle Hyman expressed that, “To have a company that goes above and beyond for their customers is one thing, but to have a company that goes above and beyond for their staff is a whole other blessing. Sandals Royal Caribbean is making sure that I feel the love today and I am soaking up all of it”.

General manager of Sandals Royal Caribbean, Dawn Smith, said that the “day of love” was part of the hotel's continuing drive to assist team members during this very difficult period.

Apart from helping with care packages, staging welcome breakfasts, awards, and life skills seminars, managers here have an open-door policy, where team members are encouraged to share whatever concerns they may have,” said Smith.

For Andrew Mullings, CEO of EGAS, joining forces with Sandals to benefit their team members is something they value.

“We always enjoy partnering with Sandals in events such as these. Their dedication to their team members is something EGAS shares as well. We are passionate about service and we love people. It is also our way of connecting with our members,” he said.

Mullings also revealed that EGAS will be launching their Massage on Break initiative where hard-working individuals throughout the various organisations they support will access complimentary massages during lunch breaks.