Sandals, SDC spreading love in MoBay inner city

Scores of students from inner-city communities in the greater Montego Bay area were feted at a special Pre-Valentine's event dubbed Spreading the Love by Sandals Resorts Montego Bay region in collaboration with the Social Development Commission (SDC) on Friday.

The students all received backpacks loaded with school supplies, as well as toys and other gifts and were also treated to refreshments at the event, held on the grounds of the Mountain Refuge Holy Trinity Zion Church on Barnett Street.

“Spreading the Love” is the first of a series of events that both organisations will be championing in several Montego Bay inner-city communities during the coming months.

In his welcome address, an elated Warren Morle, Social Development Commission facilitator for the Greater Montego Bay communities, was effusive in his praise of Sandals Resorts and the many team members from Sandals Montego Bay and Sandals Royal Caribbean who turned out to assist in feting the youngsters.

“We are happy that a company like Sandals was willing to come on board and assist with this venture as the young people from this area are in need of mentorship and assistance. We at the SDC are happy with the partnership and look forward to launching more programmes in this area,” Morle said.

Bishop Leroy Shaw, pastor of the church, also pledged the support of his congregation to the charitable efforts, noting, “The SDC and Sandals were indeed sent by God today to assist our children. May this blessed teamwork continue to the benefit of the youth.”

Sandals' regional public relations (PR) manager for the Montego Bay region Ian Spencer said he was delighted to be a part of the new community thrust by Sandals and the SDC in the inner-city communities. “I grew up on this here Barnett Street, just a few metres down the road,” Spencer observed. “So, as a product of the inner-city, I am happy that I am able to be a part of a company that is committed to giving back to this country. I walked in these students' shoes when I was younger, so I know the hardships that people are facing, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

To loud applause from the gathering, Spencer said: “You have our commitment that there will be more events like [this in] your communities.”

He also praised the SDC for its work in transforming the lives of young people in the Greater Montego Bay area, and said the organisation was providing a critical service.

The Sandals regional PR manager said a Sandals mentorship effort will shortly come on stream in the Greater Montego Bay area in an effort to provide career guidance to the young people.

Young Trasanya Whitehead thanked both organisations on behalf of the recipients. She said the students were happy for the treat and looked forward to seeing the Sandals team again in her community.