Sandals South Coast lauds new supervisory skills training graduates

WHITEHOUSE, Westmoreland — Sandals South Coast recently added 11 new supervisory level graduates to its mid-management team as the latest group successfully completed the resort-based supervisory skills training programme.

Hand-picked by their respective heads of department (HODs) to participate in this six-week course, the team members represented were a combination of those recently promoted to supervisory roles, as well as those who showed great promise to becoming department leaders in the very short term. Among the highlighted departments were housekeeping, food and beverage, snapshots, weddings, watersports, front office, accounts, and butler services.

During the graduation ceremony, Training and Development Manager Navray McMahon praised the group for their dedication to completing all the modules, exams, assignments, and presentations that formed part of the course outline.

The course culminated with a group presentation to general manager, HODs, and fellow team members comprising an in-depth SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats) analysis of their respective departments and how they, in turn, were aligning themselves to maximise the opportunities for growth and regain strength in weakened areas.

Navray said, “I know for this last assignment the group was very intimidated by the idea of presenting to an audience, but my team and I made sure to guide and build confidence during the course's tenure. We have seen the value of these presentations over the years, not only for the graduates, but also for the HODs. I believe it allows them the opportunity to re-evaluate ways to improve their department operations based on what is shared.”

General Manager O'Brian Heron also commended the group for completing their training as a sure way to help prepare them for their roles ahead and to grasp even new opportunities on the horizon as the Sandals group continues its expansion plans throughout the Caribbean.

He charged the supervisors to remember the principles taught and encouraged them to apply these throughout their daily operations to constantly maintain the brand's standards and even break barriers for new innovations.

For 28-year-old Amoy Hodges, who began her journey with Sandals South Coast just over four years ago, this has been something she's dreamed of and worked hard towards. The desire to grow and become more, to be an example to her children, is a driving force for her to move up the ranks in the weddings department.

“I'm really grateful for my Sandals family and my manager, Ms Valecia Galbraith, who vouched for me to be a part of this programme. I see where I have grown so much. The course has opened my eyes to how I do things in my department, both areas of strength and weakness, and that has made me even more determined to improve to become a better team player,” Hodges said.

The supervisory training skills course is a six-week programme which empowers and offers guidance to team members who are seeking to transition into supervisory roles along the path of their professional growth. There is a core focus on leadership skills which include, but are not limited to, delegating and motivation, conflict resolution, switching between leadership styles to suit different situations, as well as grasping the importance of emotional intelligence. The training continues throughout the year and is another way to solidify the commitment of the Sandals brand to continuously provide opportunities for team members' growth within the organisation.