Sandals South Coast treats breast cancer 'warriors'

BRINGING the curtains down on Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, Sandals South Coast, led by General Manager Adrian Whitehead, put a smile on the faces of breast cancer survivors in Westmoreland.

The team visited communities and homes in the parish bearing gifts, sweet treats and flowers. And while their hearts were warmed by the gracious reception and appreciation of each breast cancer warrior, Sandals team members said they were “simply blown away by the strength and positivity of the ladies”.

“I think what stood out most for me were the women's stories of resilience. It really spoke volumes to just how important it is to have a positive mindset and how it can greatly influence the outcome of our situations,” said Whitehead.

“In addition to that, I realised how necessary it is to have a support system. I thought it was admirable that these warriors are building their very own support network where they can be there for each other and help each other win. I am very glad that we were able to show up and show them love and applaud their courage,” he added.