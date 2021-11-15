Sandals South Coast treats breast cancer 'warriors'Monday, November 15, 2021
|
BRINGING the curtains down on Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, Sandals South Coast, led by General Manager Adrian Whitehead, put a smile on the faces of breast cancer survivors in Westmoreland.
The team visited communities and homes in the parish bearing gifts, sweet treats and flowers. And while their hearts were warmed by the gracious reception and appreciation of each breast cancer warrior, Sandals team members said they were “simply blown away by the strength and positivity of the ladies”.
“I think what stood out most for me were the women's stories of resilience. It really spoke volumes to just how important it is to have a positive mindset and how it can greatly influence the outcome of our situations,” said Whitehead.
“In addition to that, I realised how necessary it is to have a support system. I thought it was admirable that these warriors are building their very own support network where they can be there for each other and help each other win. I am very glad that we were able to show up and show them love and applaud their courage,” he added.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy