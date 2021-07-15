Sandals strikes gold with 'GM's Power Lunch”

As Sandals Resorts continues to dispense enhanced team member recognition and an even more robust team member engagement experience during the novel coronavirus pandemic, one of the innovations conceptualised has been the General Manager's Power Lunch, where staff are invited weekly to a special luncheon at one of the resort restaurants and fêted in a manner befitting VIP guests.

The GM's Power Lunch provides a social repast as well as an opportunity for team members to speak openly with senior management personnel.

In the Montego Bay region, this is the hottest ticket at both Sandals Royal Caribbean and Sandals Montego Bay, as general managers Dawn Smith and Carl Beviere ensure their team members are not only rewarded for outstanding work during the ongoing pandemic, but are able to listen to personal and work-related issues first-hand, address any concerns that may arise as well as pass on special commendations.

“It's very important that I am able to have this personalised interaction with the team members in a relaxed atmosphere,” said Smith.

“The GM's Power Lunch affords that opportunity, so no matter how busy my schedule is for the week I try and find that extra hour or two to spend with them,” she added.

Smith underscored the importance of nurturing and lending a caring hand to team members during the pandemic because of the mental stresses that may be brought on both personally and professionally.

Likewise, Beviere said: “Being one of the first resorts to open in Jamaica, we understand how tough it has been for persons to perform at their optimum during these times. It is also very important to receive feedback about the atmosphere in which they are functioning, since they play a key role in ensuring that our Sandals Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness is maintained along with the world-class customer service for which our company is world-renowned”.

In the meantime, Jada-Lee Blackwood from the front office at Sandals Royal Caribbean, who attended a recent GM's Power Lunch, said she was pleased that Sandals took the time to hear the views of its team members, as well as foster a work environment where they are free to voice their ideas.

“I joined the company because of its reputation and the way the team members are treated and I am very happy I did,” said Blackwood.

“This is only one of the many ways the company fosters interactions and we welcome it. Not only is the food at the restaurant sumptuous, but our general manager makes us feel appreciated. It is very important to feel cherished and that your thoughts matter,” declared Blackwood.