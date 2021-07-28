Sandals team cleans up White House beach

TEAM members from the Sandals Montego Bay Region, led by general manager Carl Beviere, yesterday cleared more than 300 pounds of garbage from a section of the beach and sidewalks in the White House community, as part of the company's community assistance and engagement activities.

“The labour of love was a collaboration between three environmental groups at Sandals Montego Bay and Sandals Royal Caribbean, namely the Sandals Public Relations Team, Earth Guardians, the Sandals Foundation Ambassadors, and members of the community,” a Sandals release said.

The team started their efforts at the crack of dawn, combing the community beach for plastic bottles, paper and plastic supplies, as well as disposable masks among other debris.

“We have been working in close collaboration with members of the White House community for many years and normally stage a beach and community clean-up twice per year,” said Beviere. “Due to the onset of the pandemic, we were unable to assist over the past two years but saw the need and began organising the activity over a week ago and now we are happy to be back.”

Sandals, Beviere said, is cognisant of the fact it has a major role to play in assisting neighbouring communities in maintaining a clean and healthy environment., “which is why we are so happy to be able to rid the beach of debris”.

Victor England, a long-time White House resident and one of the prominent figures in the community, in lauding the resort group, said, “Sandals Resorts and Sandals Foundation are always there to assist the community of White House. Any time we call upon them they are ready to assist, whether it is giving the students school supplies, upgrading the school, handing out toys for Christmas, or whatever the need may be. We are happy to have them as neighbours.”

Sandals Regional Public Relations Manager Ian Spencer disclosed that the Sandals Foundation had recently equipped the basic school with handwashing sinks and supplies to fight COVID-19, and was working in association with the school board to have the facility compliant with the Ministry of Education's protocols for reopening in September.

Spencer added that a back-to-school treat is being planned for August, as well as the upgrading of community facilities.