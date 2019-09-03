Sandals teams with Tourism Ministry to provide relief in The Bahamas

Sandals Resorts International has teamed with Jamaica’s Tourism Ministry to provide disaster relief for sections of The Bahamas, which have been devastated by Hurricane Dorian.

Deputy Chairman of Sandals Resorts International Adam Stewart said the two resorts in The Bahamas have not been damaged as they are located over a hundred miles from where the storm hit. Sandals is, therefore, playing a major role in assisting in the recovery efforts, in partnership with stakeholders in The Bahamas.

“[Tourism] minister [Ed Bartlett] and myself have been in touch with the minister of tourism in The Bahamas, who is completely inundated, but what is amazing in these situations is the amount of goodwill that immediately kicks in,” Stewart said at a press conference on Tuesday (Sept 3).

Stewart said that with infrastructure across eight Caribbean islands, Sandals has boots on the ground to do the job of executing aid activities for tour operators, airlines, and banking partners, among others.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Mayberry Foundation donated $1 million to the relief efforts. The Foundation also channelled US$10,000 worth of water to citizens in Abaco in Northern Bahamas, Stewart said.

He said this donation is a first-gesture, as over the next two days, more help will flow to the Bahamas through Sandals.

In the meantime, Stewart urged those who wish to donate to do so using the Sandals Foundation website (www.sandals.or/donations), noting that cash donations will also be accepted and directed to the relief and recovery activities.