Sandals to close for 2 months to safeguard guests, team members

The Sandals Resorts International will be closing its hotels between March 30 and May 15 in an effort to safeguard guests and members of its team in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

“Never could we have imagined the impact the current global health crisis would have on the world. In these unprecedented times, and now more than ever, the safety and health of our valued guests are of paramount importance,” Chairman Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart wrote in a message on the hotel’s website.

The hotel will cease acceptance of new arrivals as of Monday (March 23).

“We also want to alleviate any additional worry you might have about your upcoming vacation. Please don’t call us because our dedicated team will be reaching out to you personally to assist with rescheduling your future plans. This way, you can spend less time trying to reach us and more time with your loved ones,” the statement read.

Stewart added: “We will take this time to make further enhancements to our resorts so that we will continue to surpass your expectations and provide you with the luxury-included vacation you so well deserve.