Sangster Airport heightens precautionary measures in face of COVID-19

MBJ Airports Limited (MBJ)—operator of the Sangster International Airport Montego Bay, Jamaica—says it remains operational and open for business.

The company says in a statement that it also continues to facilitate the transit of passengers, except where travel restrictions are in effect.

The government has imposed travel restrictions on China, France, Germany, Iran, Italy, South Korea, Singapore, Spain and the United Kingdom.

MBJ says it has effected heightened sensitization, communication, screening and sanitization at the airport. This is to protect “the health and safety of our passengers, staff and community”.

MBJ also notes the installation of a new fever scan machine by the Ministry within the airport’s arrival area, bringing the total number of machines to two units.

“Passengers that have been risk assessed by officials and deemed necessary for isolation are temporarily isolated at this area and subsequently transported to an off-site Ministry of Health and Wellness facility. We have also increased the frequency of the Airport’s cleaning and sanitization activities and have installed hand sanitizing stations throughout the terminal for passenger use.

