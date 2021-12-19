Sangster travellers to benefit from US$100-m expansion projects

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Minister of Transport and Mining Robert Montague has said that passengers departing from Sangster International Airport over the Christmas holidays will begin to benefit from the completion of aspects of the over US$100-million master plan expansion works.

“A lot of the changes will cut in by Friday of next week, especially for those departing. We will have more shops and it will be a lot more comfortable for persons who are departing our shores. We are going to give them our last bit of Jamaica before they leave,” Montague announced.

“I was very satisfied with the quality of the work of the supervising engineers, the contractors and the management team here. They are doing an excellent job, world-class standards. We should all be proud in Jamaica that our own people can be doing such high class work.”

According to Shane Munroe, chief executive officer of MBJ, operators of Sangster International Airport, the expansion of the departure section of the facility, which got underway last year during the down period brought on by COVID-19, should be fully completed during the first quarter of 2022.

“We are expanding the departure's retail area, that project commenced last year. We are opening that project now during December and it will be fully complete by March of 2022,” Munroe stated.

Both Montague and Munroe were addressing members of the media on Thursday, following a tour of the airport where Montaque inspected aspects of the massive expansion programme underway at the facility.

“They will be doing some expansion work on putting in additional shops and expanding the food courts at arrivals. So persons who come to pick up persons will have a better and a more comfortable wait while you wait on your loved ones,” the transport minister added.

Meanwhile, Munroe disclosed that the planned extension of the runway is projected for completion by the first quarter of next year.

“We have various projects that are currently in progress. We have the runway extension project. Those enabling works include the realignment of Kent Avenue and that will be completed in the first part of 2022. And one other major project we're also engaged in is the solar. That project commenced last year, we commissioned the first one megawatt of solar PV at the airport. And we have a second phase of two megawatt. That project will have all installations completed by the second quarter of 2022.”

Montague lauded Munroe and his team for the energy efficiency aspect of the project.

Also on the tour were Member of Parliament for St James Central Heroy Clarke and CEO of Airport Authority of Jamaica, Audley Deidrick.