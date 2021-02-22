Saudi women now allowed to join military

Military roles in the army, air force, navy, missile force, and armed medical services will now be open to Saudi women. This comes as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman tries to modernise the kingdom.

Women will be able to join at any rank between soldier and sergeant if they are aged between 21 and 40 and have no criminal convictions.

They must also not marry a non-Saudi citizen and have to possess a high school education to be eligible to sign up.

The plan to allow women into the military was first announced in 2019. That was the same year the kingdom said it would allow women to leave the country without permission from a male relative.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s vision 2030′ project hopes to attract foreign investment by modernising many of the kingdom’s antiquated customs.