Sav residents happy for social intervention

RESIDENTS of New Market Oval in downtown Savanna-la-Mar were all smiles on Friday as they gathered at their football field for a joint initiative by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and several other entities such as the National Council on Drug Abuse (NCDA), aimed at encouraging peaceful relations.

The event saw several agencies displaying their offerings and hosting exhibitions while police officers joined children in a friendly game of football.

Though the pace of the day picked up slowly, Lanceford “Royo” Hainsley, an elder resident of the neighbouring community of Seaton Crescent welcomed the initiative and said he hopes this is something that will continue to happen in his community.

“Mi happy fi see this a gwaan, yes man. Mi love fi see how the youths dem can come out and do something nice. Mi wouldn't mind if dem coulda come back more often cause mi like how this a gwaan,” Hainsley told the Jamaica Observer.

He said the initiative is one that has been desperately needed in recent times, since crime surges in the area prompted the declaration of a zone of special operations (ZOSO) by Prime Minister Andrew Holness in early January.

“The place never nice weh day, and today people can come out and look wah gwaan because the soldier dem deh bout the place. The only thing we nuh really like a the six o'clock curfew. Dat deh part deh have we a suffer because people like me, weh have bar, haffi close early and we cannot make money like that,” he continued.

Nightly curfews running from 6:00 pm to 5:00 am the following day were also part of the measures that were imposed in southern Savanna-la-mar in an effort to curb crime.

Another community member who came out and identified himself only as John had similar sentiments.

“Mi like dis man; we like see dem type a something here. People think seh a bare gunman down here but good youth deh yah weh a try do the right thing, so we like fi see how dem come inna the community,” he told the Observer.

Senior superintendent of police in charge of the Westmoreland Police Division Robert Gordon, in his address to the residents, stressed that although he expects the initiative to yield great results, the police division cannot do it alone and they need the help of the residents.

“We expect that the foundations we are laying here today will be something fertile and something that will grow and let this community, New Market Oval and its environs, be a place that people will want to come live, do business, and of course raise their families. It is not a one-man show; the police by ourselves cannot do it. It is going to take multiple groups but most importantly, the community to help us to help them,” Gordon stated.

He further lauded the citizens for their cooperation with the ZOSO.

“The zone of special operations, as you know, is operating within this space and I must say to you that I commend the citizens so far. They realised that it is an important thing that the security forces are doing, and we appreciate so far the support that you are all giving,” Gordon said.

Gordon also announced that in the coming weeks, different groups will be formed in the communities which will target different groups of residents.

“I also want to highlight the fact that very soon we are going to form groups such as police youth clubs within these environments. And we just want each one to encourage the other that as we start to roll out those projects, that you are all a part of it because it can only [result in] greater safety and security for all,” he stated.

Meanwhile custos of Westmoreland, Reverend Canon Hartley Perrin, who was also in attendance, opined that the solution to the community's crime problem is love.

“Today is a special day in this parish where different organisations have come in support to the rebuilding of this community towards understanding [so] that we can coexist as a people and as a nation. What has transpired here in the last couple of months should not repeat itself. What we need more than ever before is a component called love,” Perrin told residents.

Francois Whyte, targeted information officer for Montego Bay's chapter of Jamaica AIDS Support for Life — one of the many agencies that were present to offer services — said in volatile areas such as southern Savanna-la-Mar the services his organisation offers are very important and he was happy to be a part of the initiative.

“We are here offering free HIV and syphilis testing to the community and other stakeholders involved in today's activities. Within this community I would consider it in need of vital resources. A lot of marginalised persons [who] are in this community can be vulnerable to HIV and syphilis. The mere fact that we are here today to offer the service free, not many persons can afford and not many entities like ours come into this community on a frequent basis to offer testing, so we see this as a prime opportunity so that all community members can benefit,” Whyte said.

“They are very appreciative of the service. A lot of them come up asking if there is a cost attached and we have to quickly tell them no, it is free, so they are really happy for the service,” he continued.

Other entities that were present were Restorative Justice, Peace Management Initiative, and the Western Regional Health Authority who were administering first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.