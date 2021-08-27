Sav vendors grateful for no-movement days

SAVANNA-LA-MAR, Westmoreland — Instead of the expected complaints about lost sales, some vendors at the Savanna-la-Mar market said yesterday that they were happy for the recent no-movement days.

The three-day lockdown, they told the Jamaica Observer, had given them a chance to get some much-needed rest.

“Sometimes mi glad fi the likkle rest. Mi wah work enuh but sometimes mi just want the rest,” said seller Patricia Hewitt.

At a press conference last Thursday, Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced seven no-movement days, an effort to bring down the number of COVID-19 cases and wrestle the country from the novel coronavirus' death grip.

Jevaughnie Coleman, who was also happy to be able to stay home on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, said he saw a boost in sales after the lockdown ended. “Mi enjoy the rest and mi nuh haffi spend mi money [on transportation and other costs of going out to work],” he explained. “Sales better after the people dem did lock in. When dem come out dem buy more and more people come out.”

Callalloo vendor Lisa Young, who shared similar sentiments, said the lockdown was needed.

“Mi nuh have no problem wid it... we haffi do wah we haffi do cause COVID nuh nice” she said.

However, her colleague, who only goes by the name “Choppy”, lashed out at players in the entertainment sector whose crowded events, he believes, caused the current surge. No reports have been made by government or health officials categorically attributing the increased COVID-19 cases to any particular events.

“Me have a big problem cause if dem big party deh never open up we wouldn't haffi stay home. Is all because a [those events] and a mi a lose offa it. A we a feel it!” he exclaimed.

Fitzroy Campbell, a fisherman who also sells in the market, was exempt from the no-movement order as are all fisherfolk. But he opted to stay inside.

“I could go out but mi stay home... nobody nuh out here pon no-movement day fi mi sell to,” he said.