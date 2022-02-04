Savanna-la-Mar's star

WESTMORELAND — Dedicated and determined 18-year-old Jontwan McIntosh balances running his own business with representing his school in football and doing extremely well in his studies

Jontwan was a member of the Manning's School 2021/2022 daCosta Cup team which advanced to the final of the competition for the first time in its long history. He is a very competent carpenter, but his proudest achievement is a furniture shop which he has opened in the crime-plagued community known as 'Russia' in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland.

“My business was launched in 2017,” Jontwan told the Jamaica Observer.

“I got into carpentry from the tender age of 11. I always saw my grandfather doing it and from there I developed the love and passion for carpentry so I decided to learn the skill,” added Jontwan, whose passion for woodwork and starting his own business did not detract from his studies.

Jontwan, a fifth form student at Manning's, has already achieved passes in six Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) subjects and is awaiting the results for another three.

He told the Observer that he has had to learn how to balance his business, football and schoolwork for the past seven years.

According to Jontwan, he managed to do this despite the expansion of his business, where he is now providing employment to other persons in the community, which is a part of the area of Savanna-la-Mar recently declared of zone of special operations by the Government.

“Well, it's quite challenging because I have to focus on school and getting all my work done. I got to study plus I am an athlete so I got to attend training, so what I'd normally do is to pay workmen to get the work up and running for me.”

Jontwan intends to continue his education by enrolling in the Manning's sixth form programme where his studies will focus on business management.

His furniture shop now mainly supplies stores in Westmoreland, but hopes to expand and start sending goods to other parishes. His main challenge with his business is getting financial assistance to be able to operate smoothly.

Russia has been the theatre for several violent incidents in recent time with a number of teenagers among those being charged for major crimes. Against that background Jonwtan is urging other youngsters to stay focused and believe in themselves despite the challenges they may be facing.

“First, it all starts from yourself, you have to believe in yourself, believe that any goal that you set you can achieve it. You have to be dedicated, determine, discipline and hard working,” declared the 18-year-old who seems destined for success.