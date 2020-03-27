Say what? Amid coronavirus crisis, Trump says: ‘I don’t believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators’

President Donald Trump on Thursday night (March 26) expressed doubt that New York really needed tens of thousands of ventilators, despite the urgent pleas from health-care professionals and that state’s governor.

In a Fox News interview with Sean Hannity, Trump suggested there doesn’t need to be that steep of a ramp-up in production.

“I have a feeling that a lot of the numbers that are being said in some areas are just bigger than they’re going to be,” Trump said, noting that ventilators are expensive to make.

“Look, it’s a very bad situation,” he continued. “We haven’t seen anything like it. But the end result is we gotta get back to work and I think we can start by opening up certain parts of the country.”