Say what? Amid coronavirus crisis, Trump says: ‘I don’t believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators’Friday, March 27, 2020
|
President Donald Trump on Thursday night (March 26) expressed doubt that New York really needed tens of thousands of ventilators, despite the urgent pleas from health-care professionals and that state’s governor.
In a Fox News interview with Sean Hannity, Trump suggested there doesn’t need to be that steep of a ramp-up in production.
“I have a feeling that a lot of the numbers that are being said in some areas are just bigger than they’re going to be,” Trump said, noting that ventilators are expensive to make.
“Look, it’s a very bad situation,” he continued. “We haven’t seen anything like it. But the end result is we gotta get back to work and I think we can start by opening up certain parts of the country.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy