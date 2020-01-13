Scammers offering cellphone deals on social media to rob unsuspecting customers

The next time you decide to buy a phone from an online store, you might want to ensure you do all your checks and balances. This is the new avenue scammers are using to rob unsuspecting customers.

These scammers are using social media to entice people to purchase high-end cellular phones on sale.

The scam takes place mainly on Instagram. The phones are advertised at a marked down price, and when you contact the seller, you are given an account to deposit all or a portion of the money.

The seller then commits to deliver the phone within hours after the payment is made.

But as soon as the payment is made, the Instagram account is deactivated, whatever number youâ€™ve been using to contact the seller is blocked, and you will be left empty-handed.

Be careful out there BUZZ Fam.